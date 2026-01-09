Congress claims govt plans to ease curbs on Chinese firms, seeks PM's reply

The Congress on Friday cited a media report to claim that the Modi government is now proposing to lift five-?year-old curbs on Chinese companies bidding for Indian government contracts and claimed that this is "nothing short of a calibrated capitulation" to Chinese aggression.

The opposition party also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must explain his government's sudden "U-?turns" on China policy during the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that India's finance ministry plans to scrap five-year-old restrictions on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts.

There was no immediate response from the government on the claims. "Eight months after China gave full military backing (and fronting) to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and was described by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh as one of India's 'adversaries', the Modi government is now proposing to lift five-year-old curbs on Chinese companies bidding for Indian government contracts," Ramesh said on X. This move follows earlier decisions allowing Chinese firms to invest in India's electronics sector, liberally granting visas to Chinese workers, and comes amid a continuing rise in India's record trade deficit with China, he said.

The Congress leader claimed that it is part of a broader set of recommendations from NITI Aayog aimed at removing restrictions on Chinese trade and investment in India entirely. "This is nothing short of a calibrated capitulation to Chinese aggression, born out of the Prime Minister's own weakness -? as demonstrated most shamefully by his public clean chit to China on June 19, 2020," Ramesh said. "This humiliating kowtowing is taking place even as Indian troops are denied access to traditional patrolling areas, China maintains its heavy military presence in eastern Ladakh, continues to provoke on Arunachal Pradesh, and builds the Medog dam on the Brahmaputra -? less than a year after giving hyperactive support to Pakistan's attacks on India," the Congress leader said.