Maharashtra civic polls: Delays and gaps hurting urban governance

More than three decades after the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments conferred constitutional status on local bodies, elections to these institutions — overseen by state election commissions (SECs) — still do not follow a predictable schedule. This is stark at a moment when a 39-member joint parliamentary committee is scrutinising the 129th constitutional amendment Bill on holding simultaneous elections, based on the report of a committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. In its March 2024 report, the committee proposed a two-step approach: Simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, followed by elections to rural bodies — 256,990 gram panchayats and more than two million rural wards — and urban bodies — 3,408 municipalities and 80,436 urban wards — within 100 days. The 129th constitutional amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of 2024, however, limited the scope of simultaneity to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, excluding panchayat and municipal elections.