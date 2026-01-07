Did BJP-Congress, AIMIM tie-up for Maharashtra civic polls? Fadnavis reacts

After the recently concluded Maharashtra civic polls , a surprising story emerged - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) entered into post-poll alliances with its rivals, including the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), to form governing majorities in some municipal councils. However, senior BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday clarified that such tie-ups were not approved by the party leadership.

“I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Where did the BJP form post-poll alliances? In Ambernath, the BJP reportedly joined hands with the Congress and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of the 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi'. This effectively sidelined the BJP’s state-ally, the Shiv Sena, despite the Eknath Shinde-led group emerging as the single largest party. In Akot town of Akola district, the BJP forged the 'Akot Vikas Manch' in alliance with the AIMIM, while also receiving support from a wide spectrum of parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the NCP, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, and the Prahar Janshakti Party led by Bachchu Kadu.

Why did the BJP align with its political rivals in Ambernath? In Ambernath, the BJP lacked the numerical strength to independently run the 60-member civic body. While the Shiv Sena won 27 seats, just short of a majority, the BJP secured 14 seats, followed by the Congress with 12 and the NCP with four. The remaining seats went to independent candidates. To overcome the lack of a majority, the BJP initiated local-level talks with opposition parties. The post-poll understanding with the Congress and the NCP gave the alliance a combined strength of 31 seats, later rising to the support of 32 councillors.

As a result, BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule was elected mayor, backed by 16 BJP councillors, 12 from the Congress and four from the NCP, ensuring a clear majority in the civic body. The three parties claimed the alliance was formed to ensure stable governance and protect the town’s interests. How was the alliance structured in Akot municipal council? In Akot, the BJP won 11 seats in the 35-member council, with two seats still pending election. The AIMIM secured five seats. With backing from several other parties, the alliance’s total strength rose to 25 councillors. BJP’s Maya Dhule was elected mayor, defeating AIMIM candidate Firozabi Sikandar Rana. BJP’s Ravi Thakur was appointed group leader, with all allies bound by the party whip.