Home / Politics / Congress crowdfunding effort faces bot attacks, data theft attempts

Congress crowdfunding effort faces bot attacks, data theft attempts

Party sources said the Congress will soon sell merchandise, such as caps signed by Rahul Gandhi, mugs and t-shirts. The party said the initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's Tilak Swaraj Fund

Congress (Photo: PTI)
Archis Mohan New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Congress’ crowdfunding effort, ‘Donate for Desh’, where the party has sought donations from its supporters and sympathisers on its website, has seen over 20,400 bot attacks and 1,340 data theft attempts within 48 hours of its launch on Monday. The party received Rs2.81 crore donations from 113,713 donors until Wednesday afternoon with 81 per cent of donors sending money using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

Party sources said the Congress will soon sell merchandise, such as caps signed by Rahul Gandhi, mugs and t-shirts. The party said the initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic Tilak Swaraj Fund, launched in 1920-21. "Most of the bot attacks have originated from outside India. We are trying to get to the bottom of it. Our firewalls are resilient and withstood the attacks," a senior party leader said.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The party will follow up on its online crowdfunding exercise to mark the party completing 138 years, with a door to door collection campaign from its foundation day on December 28, according to Congress leaders entrusted with the task who spoke on the condition of anonymity. It plans to reach out to its donors to involve them in party work, which it hopes would make its organisational network robust.
 
The party has urged donors to donate in multiples of Rs138 either on donate.inc.in, which until Wednesday afternoon witnessed 11.2 million hits, and the official Congress website. However, the minimum donation amount is Rs10. The party will collect donations, as far as possible, during its upcoming public meetings by using QR Codes. The stress is on ensuring transparency, and gathering contact details of its supporters.
 
The party leader said that until Wednesday afternoon, the Congress had received Rs56 lakh from Maharashtra, Rs26 lakh from Rajasthan, Rs20 lakh from Delhi, Rs19 lakh from Uttar Pradesh and Rs18 lakh from Karnataka. While these are the top five states where the party has received the most monetary donations, thousands have donated smaller amounts from the Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
 
Sources said the party tied up with the Bank of Baroda for its crowdfunding exercise, accepting donations from Indian citizens and not accepting any money from abroad. Apart from 80.90 per cent donors using UPI, 7.95 per cent have used credit cards, 6.34 per cent debit cards and 4.78 per cent net banking. Thirty-two people, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders, have donated more than Rs1 lakh each, while 626 have donated Rs13,800.

Also Read

All you need to know about 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding drive by Congress

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

Zomato temporarily suspends rollout of UPI enrolment for new users

Want to UPI now and pay later? Here's how to do UPI with less balance

RBI hikes UPI limit for hospital, educational payments: What does it mean?

'Remember who mimicked whom': Congress' reply to row after PM speaks to VP

Cash for query: Delhi HC reserves order on Mahua Moitra's defamation plea

New criminal law bills in consonance with spirit of Constitution: Amit Shah

What are the restrictions imposed on suspended MPs? All you need to know

Two more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, count at 143 Opposition lawmakers now

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Congresscrowdfundingmallikarjun khargePolitical fundingUPI

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story