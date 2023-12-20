Home / Politics / Two more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, count at 143 Opposition lawmakers now

Two more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, count at 143 Opposition lawmakers now

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress and A M Ariff of the CPI(M) were suspended for misconduct after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by the House

MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more opposition MPs for showing placards in the House.

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff of the CPI(M) were suspended for misconduct after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by the House.

This takes the number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha to 97. So far 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament.
 

Protest at Jantar Mantar

MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday against the suspension of more than 140 opposition parliamentarians and stage a "mock Parliament", sources said.

A meeting will be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament complex on Wednesday afternoon to finalise the programme.

All suspended MPs will join the protest at Jantar Mantar, sources said.

They will also hold a "mock Parliament". Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha is likely to be the speaker for the mock proceedings.

More than 140 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since last week for disrupting proceedings. Opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

They have also sought action against the BJP MP who authorised the visitor pass for at least one of the culprits who jumped in the Lok Sabha gallery on December 13.

Parliament winter sessionParliamentLok Sabha

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

