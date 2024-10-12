Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Congress has to take everyone along to defeat BJP: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Congress has to take everyone along to defeat BJP: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Owaisi slammed Congress saying that 'secular' parties used to blame him for causing a split in anti-BJP votes in elections, but how did they lose in Haryana though the AIMIM did not field candidates

Asaduddin Owaisi, Owaisi, Asaduddin
AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said that 'secular' parties used to blame him for causing a split in anti-BJP votes in elections, but how did Congress lose in Haryana though the AIMIM did not field candidates?

In a veiled reference to Congress, he said the "old party" has to take everyone along to defeat the BJP.

"How did they (BJP) win (Haryana)? I was not there. Otherwise, they would have said 'B Team'... They lost there. Now, you tell me, they lost because of whom?," he said, addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad in Telangana on Friday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I would like to tell the old party. Understand what I am saying. You have to take everyone along to defeat Modi. You will not be able to do anything alone," he said.

The BJP clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback. The saffron party won 48 of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, well above the simple majority mark of 46.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Owaisi targets Mohan Bhagwat, says RSS and PM pose danger to harmony

PM not visiting conflict-hit Manipur, trying to stop Ukraine war: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls for protest against Waqf Ammendment Bill

New bill aims to destroy Waqf Board instead of protecting: Owaisi

Waqf Amendment Bill: 31-member JPC constituted; Owaisi, Masood included

Topics :Asaduddin OwaisiOwaisiCongressBJPHaryana election

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story