Congress holds Lok Sabha elections strategy meet for northeastern states

During the meeting, the leaders from the states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim also expressed concern over "deteriorating" situation in Manipur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities, since early May

Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday met party leaders from six northeastern states and deliberated on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During the meeting, the leaders from the states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim also expressed concern over the "deteriorating" situation in Manipur, party sources said.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities, since early May.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland Ajoy Kumar and former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh were among those present at the meeting held at the AICC headquarters here.

Kharge has been holding key strategy meetings with leaders of various states, including some that are due to go to polls later this year. He has already held separate meetings with leaders of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

