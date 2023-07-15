Home / Politics / Amit Shah's remarks on Bengal rural polls distasteful, insensitive: TMC

Amit Shah's remarks on Bengal rural polls distasteful, insensitive: TMC

Shah on Friday said even "bloodcurdling violence" could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in the panchayat elections in West Bengal

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress has dubbed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on violence in the state's panchayat polls as "distasteful and insensitive", and wondered about the role of his ministry in restoring peace in strife-torn Manipur.

TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said instead of showing compassion to grieving families of those who died in the violence, the BJP leader is gloating over vote percentage.

Shah on Friday said even "bloodcurdling violence" could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in the panchayat elections in West Bengal.

"Mr Home Minister@AmitShah, what a distasteful, insensitive statement from you. How much lower can you go? As Home Minister, you have the responsibility to protect people and keep the nation at peace. Instead of showing compassion to grieving families, you are gloating over the politics of (fake) vote percentages. Shame," O'Brien tweeted on Friday.

"And if that is not bad enough, even those percentages are inaccurate. Your party's vote percentage has dropped, he asserted.

The people of West Bengal have rejected the BJP again, the TMC leader stated.

I ask, what are you doing about Manipur? What are you doing about J&K? Decency and humaneness are two words that do not exist in your dictionary, he tweeted.

The TMC leader's remarks come in the backdrop of Shah's tweet: Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in the panchayat election. The BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election, indicating a significant rise in the trust placed by the people."

The Trinamool Congress, in a statement, claimed that the saffron camp, after failing to fight it in a fair way, had resorted to dirty tricks and unleashed unspeakable violence on the ruling party workers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that 19 people, mostly from her TMC, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8.

Police sources, however, have put the number of fatalities at 38, but agree that at least 60 per cent of those who lost their lives were affiliated with the TMC.

The West Bengal BJP unit, however, dubbed the remarks by the TMC against Shah as a "reflection of frustration over the truth being out."

"Amit Shah Ji has said the truth. The entire country has witnessed the violence and anarchy unleashed by the TMC during the polls, which is continuing even after the elections are over," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Also Read

Police confirmed 10 deaths in panchayat poll-related violence: Bengal SEC

Amit Shah has no right to say TMC govt won't survive beyond 2025: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

TMC will not join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura, Mamata to visit on Feb 6

Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

CM Saha slams TMC for perpetrating violence in Bengal Panchayat polls

Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government showcases start-up report card

Maharashtra Cabinet rejig: Pawar gets finance, 8 from NCP get portfolios

UP govt withdraws Azam Khan's 'Y-category' security, says it wasn't needed

BJP constitutes committee to probe use of police on its leaders in Patna

Topics :Amit ShahTMCWest Bengal

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story