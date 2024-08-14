Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls on President Murmu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls on President Murmu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called on the President for the first time after taking over as the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi Prez Murmu
Rahul Gandhi Prez Murmu
Agencies New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X, and shared a picture of the meeting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gandhi called on the President for the first time after taking over as the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil, along with Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna, also called on the President, it said in another post.

Separately, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his shock and outrage over the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, and said there is a growing insecurity among the medical community and women across the country.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Indian embassy in Russia issues advisory for Indians in Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions

Kolkata murder case: 'Attempt to save accused' -Rahul Gandhi breaks silence

News updates: Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict deferred to August 16 at 9:30 PM IST

News updates: Intermittent rainfall in Delhi causes waterlogging, traffic snarls

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over Hindenburg allegations, says JPC probe must

Topics :Rahul GandhiPresident of IndiaCongress

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story