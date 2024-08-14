Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls on President Murmu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X, and shared a picture of the meeting.

Gandhi called on the President for the first time after taking over as the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil, along with Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna, also called on the President, it said in another post.



Separately, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his shock and outrage over the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, and said there is a growing insecurity among the medical community and women across the country.