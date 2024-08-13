Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi excise scam: Court extends custody of Kejriwal, K Kavitha till Sept 2

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the accused after they were produced before the court through a video-conference

In the Arvind Kejriwal case, the court has examined “the necessity and proportionality of the arrest in compliance with Section 19(1) of the PMLA”, said a legal expert (Photo: PTI)
The Delhi chief minister is in judicial custody in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged scam. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 7:14 PM IST
A court here on Tuesday extended till September 2 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha and others in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the accused after they were produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of their judicial custody granted earlier.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the case. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader continues to be lodged in the Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

The Delhi chief minister is in judicial custody in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged scam.


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

