Oppn silent on B'desh due to fear of losing vote bank: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised his concern for the plight of minority Hindus in Bangladesh and launched a scathing attack at the opposition INDIA bloc and alleged that they are silent to appease their vote bank. CM Yogi Adityanath said, " We want to thank PM Modi for lifting the cover from these dark chapters of our history and opening the eyes of the people. The horrors that took place partition can be seen even now. 1.5 crores of Hindus in Bangladesh screaming to save themselves but the world is silent. All the secularists in India are silent. In India also they (the opposition) are silent because they are scared that if they raise their voice, their vote bank will be affected"

He said that the opposition is concerned about the vote bank but they have no solidarity for the human suffering.

He further said, "After independence, they (Congress) promoted divide and rule policy in the country. They governed the country like the successors of the Britishers. And India is paying the price for it. Our resolve is what Maharishi Arvind spoke about Pakistan. After independence, Maharishi Arvind said that in the spiritual world, Pakistan has no reality. Either it will merge with India or Pakistan will be finished from history forever."

He further said that the atrocities during the partition were being repeated in Bangladesh now.

He further added, "What happened in 1947, the same is happening in Pakistan even now, the same is happening in Bangladesh which used to be known as East Pakistan. That time 10 lakh Hindus were killed together and today same arson, vandalisation, looting and atrocities against sisters and daughters are happening. When will we learn the lessons from the mistakes done in history?"

Earlier, a minor clash occurred on Tuesday between Bangladesh Army personnel and members of the minority Hindu community protesting with posters of their family members who went missing during the violence in the country.

Bangladesh is experiencing a volatile political situation, with Sheikh Hasina resigning from the post of Prime Minister on August 5 amid mounting protests. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, visited the historic Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, where he assured the minorities in Bangladesh of their safety and security in the country.

"Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge -- what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us," Prof Yunus was quoted as saying by Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star.