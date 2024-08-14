SC denies interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy case

The HC, on August 5, upheld Kejriwal’s arrest, noting that there was no malice in the acts of the CBI. The agency had opposed his bail plea, arguing that the AAP leader might interfere with witnesses in the case.

What Delhi HC said while upholding Kejriwal's arrest?

The HC had also directed him to move to a trial court for regular bail.



"...the influence which he has on the witnesses is prima facie borne out from the fact that these witnesses could muster the courage to be a witness only after the arrest (of Kejriwal)...as highlighted by the special prosecutor."

"Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner got closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest...." the high court had said.

SC grants Manish Sisodia bail

Last week AAP leader Manisha Sisodia had been granted bail in the same case by the top court after remaining in jail for 17 months. He was arrested by the agency in February 2023.

Sisodia was granted bail on Friday in both cases lodged by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Following the development, the party had expressed hope that the Supreme Court would also grant “justice” to the party convenor, jailed since March.

Notably, Kejriwal was granted interim bail briefly by the apex court in view of the Lok Sabha elections in May-June.

He surrendered back to the Tihar jail on June 2.