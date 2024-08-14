Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SC denies interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy case

Arvind Kejriwal had filed a plea in the top court against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation

In the Arvind Kejriwal case, the court has examined “the necessity and proportionality of the arrest in compliance with Section 19(1) of the PMLA”, said a legal expert (Photo: PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to grant immediate interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the now-cancelled 2021-22 excise policy case probe.

The court also issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking their response on the matter.

Kejriwal had filed a plea in the top court against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the CBI. On Monday, the court had agreed to take up the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief’s plea. 

The HC, on August 5, upheld Kejriwal’s arrest, noting that there was no malice in the acts of the CBI. The agency had opposed his bail plea, arguing that the AAP leader might interfere with witnesses in the case.

What Delhi HC said while upholding Kejriwal's arrest?

The HC had also directed him to move to a trial court for regular bail.
 

"...the influence which he has on the witnesses is prima facie borne out from the fact that these witnesses could muster the courage to be a witness only after the arrest (of Kejriwal)...as highlighted by the special prosecutor."

"Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner got closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest...." the high court had said.

SC grants Manish Sisodia bail

Last week AAP leader Manisha Sisodia had been granted bail in the same case by the top court after remaining in jail for 17 months. He was arrested by the agency in February 2023.

Sisodia was granted bail on Friday in both cases lodged by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Following the development, the party had expressed hope that the Supreme Court would also grant “justice” to the party convenor, jailed since March.

Notably, Kejriwal was granted interim bail briefly by the apex court in view of the Lok Sabha elections in May-June.

He surrendered back to the Tihar jail on June 2.

Topics :Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

