Home / Politics / Congress Prez Kharge urges people to back Congress in 2024 LS elections

Congress Prez Kharge urges people to back Congress in 2024 LS elections

Recalling PM Modi's act of bowing down at the steps of Parliament in 2014, Kharge alleged, "It was all just drama...Instead of joining a drama company, PM Modi headed to Parliament

Press Trust of India Janjgir
Mallikarjun Kharge

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will once again win the Chhattisgarh assembly polls due by the year-end, and urged people to support it in the next year's Lok Sabha elections "to save Constitution and democracy". He was speaking at 'Bharose Ka Sammelan', an event organised here by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and leaders of the ruling party were present at the event.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is trying to destroy the people. But people should remain alert and elect the Congress to power in the next Lok Sabha election. We are confident of the party's victory in Chhattisgarh (assembly polls)," Kharge said. "We want to save the Constitution and democracy. Therefore, we have to work in the entire country," he said. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not answering questions" asked by Rahul Gandhi and opposition INDIA alliance leaders on the Manipur issue during his speech in Parliament.

"Instead, he continued to blame the Congress party and mock its leaders in his speech," Kharge said. The Congress chief accused PM Modi of working to divide the country and society, and also slammed him for asking what the Congress did in the last 70 years. "No member of the Gandhi family became prime minister, chief minister or minister after Rajiv Gandhi. The Gandhi family never fought for power as its members just wanted to serve the nation," he said. Recalling PM Modi's act of bowing down at the steps of Parliament in 2014, Kharge alleged, "It was all just drama...Instead of joining a drama company, PM Modi headed to Parliament.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

If Cong wins, Bhupesh Baghel will be 1st in line for CM post: TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: ED should arrest CM Baghel, says AAP

Rahul Gandhi to address on final day of Congress' plenary session on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi put across voice of India in Lok Sabha: Cong Prez Kharge

Amit Shah criticises Oppn, compares alliance to 'old wine in old bottle'

BJP trying to restrict tribals to jungles by calling them 'vanvasis': Rahul

BJP not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in Parliament: Congress

Chirag Paswan parted ways with NDA because of Nitish's arrogance: Rai

BJP will fight 2024 elections on its own in Odisha: Bhupender Yadav

Topics :Congressmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story