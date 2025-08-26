Home / Politics / Congress questions govt on nuclear energy reforms, private sector entry

The opposition party also asked the government -- what about a Bill to establish an independent regulatory body that is not part of the atomic energy establishment

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the government over its promise of amending two existing acts to allow private companies to establish and run nuclear power plants, and asked whether the bills will be introduced in Parliament's Winter session.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2025-26 Budget, grand promises were made to give a boost to nuclear energy by amending the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, and the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, to allow private companies to establish and run nuclear power plants.

However, somewhat surprisingly, neither of these two Bills were even introduced in the recently-concluded session of Parliament, he said.

"Will the Bills be introduced in the Winter session three months hence? Moreover, what about a Bill to establish an independent regulatory body that is not part of the atomic energy establishment?" Ramesh said.

This becomes essential if private investment is to be encouraged, he added.

"It also bears recall that with the full support of the-then PM Dr Manmohan Singh, both Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj had played an important role in finalising the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010. The proposed amendments will undo what they had accomplished," Ramesh said.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

