Odisha Governor meets ex-CM Naveen Patnaik, enquires about his health

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday visited the residence of BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik and enquired about his health.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik
Patnaik thanked the governor for enquiring about his health. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday visited the residence of BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik and enquired about his health.

Patnaik, the 78-year-old leader, was released from a hospital here on August 20 after recovering from dehydration.

The governor's visit to Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar was primarily aimed at enquiring about Patnaik's health and overall well-being, following his recent stay at a private hospital in the city, a statement released by Raj Bhavan said.

They engaged in a cordial conversation lasting around 1520 minutes, it said.

Patnaik, the leader of opposition in the Odisha assembly, shared updates on his health, and the interaction remained friendly and informal, the Raj Bhavan statement said.

Taking to X, the Raj Bhavan said, Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati paid a visit to @Naveen_Odisha Leader of the Opposition, at his residence and enquired about his health. He offered prayers to Lord Jagannath for his speedy recovery, good health, and long life."  Patnaik thanked the governor for enquiring about his health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called up Patnaik at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery on August 20.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had on August 23 visited Naveen Niwas and met the opposition leader.

Patnaik was admitted to the private hospital here on August 17 evening.

The BJD chief's elder brother Prem Patnaik, who lives in Delhi, had also visited Naveen Niwas.

The elder brother of the BJD chief had also visited him in Mumbai, where the politician underwent a spine surgery for cervical arthritis in June.

Patnaik, who is a bachelor, stays alone at Naveen Niwas, while his elder brother and his family reside in Delhi.

During his hospital stay, several prominent leaders, including Odisha ministers and opposition leaders, had visited Patnaik.

Topics :Odisha governmentNaveen PattnaikOdisha

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

