Congress slams BJP for Ramesh Bidhuri's sexist remark on Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Sunday strongly criticised the BJP candidate from Kalkaji for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls, Ramesh Bidhuri, over his recent comment on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, terming the remark as "shameful," and accused the BJP of fostering an anti-women mindset.

Taking to X, Shrinate said that Bidhuri's statement against Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, was not only shameful but also shows his "disgusting" mentality towards women.

She further questioned the BJP's response to the incident, referring to Bidhuri's previous use of foul language against a fellow MP for which he did not face any punishment.

"BJP is extremely anti-women. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women. But what else can be expected from a man who used foul language against his fellow MP in the House and did not receive any punishment? This is the real face of the BJP," she said.

This came following a video of Bhiduri shared by AAP MP Sanjay Singh on X, where he stated that they would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if BJP comes to power.

Shrinate added that the women leaders of the party, including Women Development Minister and BJP president JP Nadda, should speak out about such remarks. She also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue.

Shrinate concluded by calling for an apology from the BJP, stating that the party must take responsibility for this mindset and language.