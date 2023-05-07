Congress slams Manipur CM over violence, says he cannot absolve himself

The Congress on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the situation in Manipur, saying he cannot absolve himself and "his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur" of the responsibility for the horrific violence and killings in the state.

The Congress' attack came a day after Singh, who heads a BJP-led government in Manipur, chaired an all-party meeting over the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The CM of Manipur finally condescended to meet with all political parties and some civil society groups. But he cannot absolve himself and his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur of the responsibility for the horrific violence and killings in the state."



The Congress has been warning of the consequences of what the RSS/BJP has been doing in the northeast, he said.

"But now is the time for a collective resolve to bring Manipur to peace and harmony," Ramesh added.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing at least 54.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.