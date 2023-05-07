In 6 years, BJP govt has crippled mafia in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that in six years, the BJP govt has crippled mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh and festivals have replaced nuisance and disorder in the state today.

"The atmosphere of fear and panic is over now. People celebrate festivals peacefully and with joy. Now there is no curfew, instead, Kanwar Yatras are taken out peacefully", he added.

Addressing a public meeting at Shahjahanpur to seek votes for BJP's mayoral candidate Archana Verma as well as others in the upcoming second round of polling for municipal bodies to be held on May 11, CM Yogi said Shahjahanpur is no longer identified by piles of garbage, but with Smart City and Hanumat Dham.

Describing Shahjahanpur as a land of great revolutionaries like Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan and Thakur Roshan Singh who raised the army of freedom fighters, Yogi said that a museum is being built in Shajahanpur to preserve their memories.

CM Yogi appealed to people to vote in order to add the third engine to the double-engine government so that funds allocated for developmental projects are utilised in the best possible manner. Stressing that there is a dearth of funds for development works, he added that a good board should be formed from Municipal Corporation to Municipality and Nagar Panchayat level.

CM Yogi said that the country is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the global prestige of the country going up remarkably. He added that PM Modi is a global leader.

"Today the whole world is looking towards India with hope. Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead with this vision of the Prime Minister. Free corona vaccine was given in India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Corona is under our control today. Despite having a much greater per capita income than India, even Europe and America could not give free doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Uttar Pradesh is number one in Swachh Bharat Mission today. In India, 50 crore people were provided health insurance under Ayushman Bharat while 80 crore people were provided free ration. Crores of people were given free gas connections", he informed.

CM Yogi said that Shahjahanpur was declared a Municipal Corporation and then included in the State Smart City Scheme. He added that the city will be connected to Ganga Expressway while a ropeway facility is being arranged in Hanumat Dham.

CM Yogi said that for the first time municipal elections are being held in Shahjahanpur. Efforts are being made to provide the benefits of the basic facilities of urban development to the people. With the formation of the municipal corporation, the GDP of the district will increase giving a boost to the economy, the CM pointed out.

CM Yogi said that State Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasad is laying a network of six-lane and four-lane roads around Shahjahanpur whereas a bypass has been made to overcome the problem of traffic jams.

"Shahjahanpur has become a safe city with Integrated Command Control Center. A total of 21,000 people were given free accommodation facilities in Shahjahanpur while 11,000 benefitted from Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana. A pension facility was given to 1.2 lakh elderly people. Golden cards were made available to 8,913 people under the Ayushman Yojana. Besides, 25 electric buses are running in Shahjahanpur. Clean water is being supplied to every household with Rs 350 crore under the Amrit Yojana. Multi-level parking has been built at a cost of Rs 51 crores", CM Yogi informed further.