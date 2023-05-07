Home / Politics / Even six-year-old knows about BJP's corruption in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, hit out against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that even a six-year-old child knows about the corruption that happened under the party's tenure in Karnataka

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, hit out against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that even a six-year-old child knows about the "corruption" that happened under the party's tenure in Karnataka.

Taking a jibe, he also asked which engine of the 'double-engine' got how many shares in "corruption".

Addressing a rally in Anekal, Rahul Gandhi said, "An MLA's son is caught with Rs 8 crore cash. The BJP minister himself says that the CM's position can be purchased at Rs 2500 crore. The corruption that took place under BJP tenure in Karnataka, is known to even a six-year-old. BJP is running a government here for the last three years, so the Prime Minister must also be knowing about it".

"PM Modi should rather tell which engine of the 'double-engine' got how much shares in corruption," he added.

He also attacked the ruling BJP in the wake of the ongoing violence in the state of Manipur.

"What's happening in Manipur is because of hate politics. If Manipur is burning today it is because of hate politics. And against this hate politics only, we started the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Rahul Gandhi said.

Violence has erupted in the state of Manipur in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few northeastern state districts amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Meanwhile, campaigning intensified during the last leg of campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

