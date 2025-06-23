Home / Politics / Congress slams Modi govt for silence on US bombing, seeks bold stand

Congress slams Modi govt for silence on US bombing, seeks bold stand

The opposition party reiterated the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Jairam Ramesh said President Trump's decision to unleash US air power on Iran makes a mockery of his own calls for the continuation of talks with Iran. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
US President Donald Trump's decision to unleash American air power on Iran makes a "mockery" of his own calls for the continuation of talks with Iran, the Congress said on Monday and slammed the Modi government for neither criticising nor condemning the US bombing and Israel's aggression.

The opposition party reiterated the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said President Trump's decision to unleash US air power on Iran makes a mockery of his own calls for the continuation of talks with Iran. 

"The Indian National Congress reiterates the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran. The Government of India must demonstrate greater moral courage than it has so far," he said.

"The Modi Government has unequivocally neither criticised nor condemned the US bombing and Israel's aggression, bombings and targeted assassinations," Ramesh said on X.

It has also maintained a deafening silence on the genocide being perpetrated on the Palestianians in Gaza, he added.

His remarks come after the US bombed three major nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- in Iran, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian India's "deep concern" over Iran's conflict with Israel and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation through "dialogue and diplomacy".

The US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities has triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with many leading countries and blocs calling for restraint.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictisraelCongressUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

