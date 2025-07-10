Home / Politics / Congress takes swipe at PM Modi after he returns from five-nation visit

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi after he returns from five-nation visit

The prime minister could also devote his attention to the reform of GST to stimulate mass consumption and also take steps to boost private investment by companies other than a few and favoured big bus

Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh said, "India welcomes back its Super Premium Frequent Flier PM who is expected to be in the country for perhaps three weeks before jetting around again." (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he returned home from his five-nation visit, saying that now that he is back, he could find time to visit Manipur, review why the Pahalgam terrorists are yet to be brought to justice and reflect on infrastructure collapses in his home state.

The opposition party also said the PM could also, for a change, chair an all-party meeting to firm up the agenda for the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.    ALSO READ: Congress slams govt assertion on India being among 'most equal' countries 

Prime Minister Modi returned to India this morning after his visit to five nations -Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. During the trip, Modi also attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "India welcomes back its Super Premium Frequent Flier PM who is expected to be in the country for perhaps three weeks before jetting around again." 

  "Now that he is here, he could find the time to visit Manipur where the people have been awaiting him for more than two years; review why the Pahalgam terrorists have yet to be brought to justice; reflect on infrastructure collapses in his home state; and sanction assistance to Himachal Pradesh that has been devastated by floods," Ramesh said.

The prime minister could also devote his attention to the reform of GST to stimulate mass consumption and also take steps to boost private investment by companies other than a few and favoured big business groups, the Congress leader said. 

 

"He could also, for a change, chair an all-party meeting to firm up the agenda for the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament," Ramesh said.

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 21.

Last week, Modi embarked on the five-nation tour beginning with Ghana. He then travelled to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4. In the third leg of his visit, Modi visited Argentina from July 4 to 5.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi travelled to Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The prime minister visited Brazil from July 5 to 8 and attended the 17th BRICS Summit followed by a state visit.

Modi then visited Namibia before his return to India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiJairam RameshCongress

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

