Home / Politics / Workers of oppn parties disrupt rail, road traffic to enforce 'Bihar Bandh'

Workers of oppn parties disrupt rail, road traffic to enforce 'Bihar Bandh'

Opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and several others of the INDIA bloc, will lead a march to the Election Commission's office in Patna

Bihar Bandh, Bandh, shutdown
Yadav's supporters blocked rail and road traffic in several parts of Patna as well as in other parts of the state, including Araria, Purnea, Katihar and Muzaffarpur. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Patna/Arwal/Jehanabad/Darbhanga (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail and road traffic were disrupted in parts of Bihar on Wednesday as workers of opposition parties hit the streets to enforce a statewide bandh called by the Mahagathbandhan to protest the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the assembly polls.

Opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and several others of the INDIA bloc, will lead a march to the Election Commission's office in Patna. 

ALSO READ: Tejashwi slams ECI amid Bihar Bandh, calls it 'wing of political party' 

A large number of Opposition party leaders blocked the movement of road traffic on Patna's Mahatma Gandhi Setu by burning tyres.

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, along with his supporters, reached Sachiwalay Halt railway station and tried to disrupt the movement of railway traffic.

Yadav's supporters blocked rail and road traffic in several parts of Patna as well as in other parts of the state, including Araria, Purnea, Katihar and Muzaffarpur. 

Speaking to reporters in Patna, he said, "The Election Commission, through its special intensive revision of electoral rolls, is snatching voting rights from migrants, Dalits, Mahadalits, and poor voters. It's a conspiracy to block votes ahead of the Bihar assembly polls due later this year."  Workers from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation and CPM burnt tyres and blocked roads in support of the Bihar Bandh in Arwal, Jehanabad and Darbhanga as well.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made for bypolls to nagar panchayats in different parts of Patna district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi marches to EC's Patna office against electoral roll revision

Tejashwi slams ECI amid Bihar Bandh, calls it 'wing of political party'

Nitish Kumar fooling people by re-announcing old schemes: Prashant Kishor

Eyes on polls, Bihar Cabinet clears 35% government job quota for women

AAP seeks law on overage vehicles in Delhi, assures BJP govt of support

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressIndian National CongressrjdRashtriya Janata DalBiharVasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailmentBihar bandhTejashwi Yadav

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story