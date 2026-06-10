Congress, TMC dismiss merger buzz amid West Bengal political churn

Sources in both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday dismissed speculation that the West Bengal-based party could merge with its parent organisation, the Congress.

The speculation gathered pace after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, followed by a meeting between TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

The discussions come amid political turbulence within the TMC after its defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The party has witnessed a steady exodus of leaders, with Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev becoming the latest senior leader to resign on Wednesday. She is the second TMC Rajya Sabha member to quit after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. Dev also met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the day.

Amid the speculation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut argued that parties such as the TMC and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which originated from the Congress, should reunite with the grand old party. Calling such a move the “need of the hour”, Raut said discussions along these lines were already taking place within the Congress and among opposition parties. Meanwhile, rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee rejected the idea of a merger, asserting that the dissident faction represented the “real TMC”. “We are the real TMC and have no plans to merge with the Congress,” Banerjee said.