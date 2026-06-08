INDIA bloc meets today amid strains over Congress ties and poll setbacks

The Congress on Sunday said 23 political parties have confirmed attending the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will skip it over the Congress’ “betrayal”. In May, the Congress had ended its over two-decade old alliance with the DMK to support the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu. The CPI (M) is also upset with the Congress over remarks by senior Congress leaders that suggested a political understanding between the CPI (M) and the BJP in the Kerala polls. The CPI(M) has deputed its Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas as its representative at the Monday meeting. The Aam Aadmi Party has publicly distanced itself from the bloc. Those slated to attend the meeting include Rahul Gandhi, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The meeting will assess the results of the recently-concluded Assembly polls, the forthcoming elections and the grouping’s floor strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament, slated for July.