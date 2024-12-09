Constitution expects judicial independence, impartiality, says Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday reacted to purported remarks by a High Court judge who was quoted as saying, "The country will run as per the wishes of its majority," and said that the Constitution of India expects "judicial independence and impartiality."

"The VHP was banned on various occasions. It is associated with RSS, an organisation that Vallabhai Patel banned for being a 'force of hate and violence.' It is unfortunate that a High Court judge attended the conference of such an organisation. This "speech" can be easily rebutted, but it's more important to remind his honour that the Constitution of India expects judicial independence and impartiality," Owaisi posted on X.

Owaisi further said that impartiality, independence, fairness and reasonableness in decision-making are the hallmarks of the judiciary.

"The Constitution of India is not majoritarian but a democratic one. In a democracy, the minority's rights are protected. As Ambedkar put it "...as a King has no Divine Right to rule, so also a majority has no Divine Right to rule," Owaisi added.

Owaisi further said that the purported speech by the Judge also indicts the collegium system.

"This speech indicts the collegium system and raises questions on judicial impartiality. How can a minority party expect justice before someone who participates in VHP's programs?" he said.

Earlier on December 7, Asaduddin Owaisi, launched a scathing attack on the central government amid a surge in petitions claiming that temples lie beneath mosques across India and alleged that the ruling party has an "invisible hand" behind every "Vahini," "Parishad," and "Sena."

In a post on X, Owaisi said, "No nation can become a "superpower" if 14 per cent of its population faces constant pressures. The people of India are being pushed into fights over history where none existed. No nation can become a superpower if 14 per cent of its population faces such constant pressures. Behind every "Vahini" "Parishad" "Sena" etc, there is the invisible hand of the ruling party. They have a duty to defend the Places of Worship Act and put an end to these false disputes.