Constitution under siege, BJP attempting ideological coup: Sonia Gandhi

She alleged that the BJP is seeking to bring an "ideological coup" by replacing our democratic republic with a theocratic corporate state serving the powerful few

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the Constitution is "under siege" as the ruling BJP is using its power to dismantle the very framework it long opposed.

She alleged that the BJP is seeking to bring an "ideological coup" by replacing our democratic republic with a theocratic corporate state serving the powerful few.

In her special message read out at the day-long national legal conclave on 'Constitutional Challenges - Perspectives and Pathways', Gandhi said the Congress would oppose every attempt to undermine the Constitution in Parliament, in courts and on the streets, asserting that it is not just a political but an ideological commitment to defend every Indian's dignity.

"Today, the Constitution is under siege. The BJP-RSS, which never fought for freedom or upheld equality, now uses its power to dismantle the very framework it long opposed," she said.

"Their ideological forebears glorified Manusmriti, rejected the tricolour, and envisioned a Hindu rashtra, where democracy is hollow and discrimination is the law. In power, they've eroded institutions, criminalised dissent, targeted minorities and betrayed Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and the working poor.

"Now they seek to erase socialism and secularism, pillars of Ambedkar's vision of equal citizenship. This is not reform, but an ideological coup replacing our democratic republic with a theocratic corporate state serving the powerful few," the former Congress chief alleged.

She stressed that India yearns for the inclusive, just and democratic nation envisaged by our freedom fighters and Constitution makers.

"That is what the Congress party stands and fights for. We will oppose every attempt to undermine the Constitution, in Parliament, in courts, and on the streets. This is not just political, it is our ideological commitment to defend every Indian's dignity. I commend Abhishek Manu Singhvi and his team for reigniting this vital conversation. Our mission is clear - to reclaim the republic and protect the rights of each and every person," she said in her message.

Gandhi said the Constitution is more than a legal charter and claimed that it is the moral foundation of our democracy, built on justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Noting that the Constitution was shaped through the sacrifices and vision of the Indian National Congress, she said even before independence, the Congress imagined a Constitution "by Indians, for Indians".

From the Nehru Report in 1928 to the demand for a Constituent Assembly in 1934, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru laid the groundwork and B R Ambedkar, as chairman of the Drafting Committee, gave form to these ideals.

She said he warned that without social and economic justice, political democracy would be just a top dressing.

"The Congress recognised this and acted on it, expanding rights, strengthening institutions, and upholding dignity and inclusion," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BJPSonia GandhiCongressIndian constitution

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

