Corrupt, ineffective: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over flood situation in UP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday sad that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was "corrupt and ineffective" alleging that it failed to provide relief to the people affected by the flood situation in the State.

Yadav listed several problems allegedly faced by the flood-affected people in the state, demanding a response from the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Sharing an X post, the SP chief wrote, "If the BJP government in UP can organise grand 'super VVIP' rallies or gatherings, why is it not carrying out relief and rescue operations during the floods? The BJP government has proven to be corrupt and ineffective."

Further, he alleged a shortage of food and drinking water, and a lack of sanitation and healthcare facilities. "Not only in Prayagraj but across UP, the situation is dire due to floods. There is an acute shortage of food and drinking water. Due to the lack of toilets, people are forced to live in indecent and inhumane conditions. Sick children, pregnant women, and the elderly are unable to access medicines or treatment. Healthcare services are completely stalled," he said. ALSO READ: Sonia, Kharge, Rahul, Akhilesh join Oppn leaders in protest against SIR Listing the problems, he added that the belongings have been inundated and people have no clothes to wear, while the flood-affected people are living in fear of venomous creatures and electrocution.

"The fear of rats and venomous creatures is preventing people from sleeping. Power outages and the fear of electrocution are additional concerns. People forced to live on upper floors are also afraid of their homes collapsing. People's household belongings have been submerged. People have no clothes to wear. The ones they have are soaked. People are unable to charge their mobile phones, leading to a breakdown in communication," the X post read. He wrote, "People are gripped by the fear of flood-related diseases. It is said that floods leave behind not just mud, garbage, debris, and stench but also diseases and epidemics. Those who depend on daily wages are unable to go to work. The poor and labourers are on the brink of starvation. Farmers' fields and lands have been inundated. Shops have suffered losses worth billions of rupees."

ALSO READ: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over power crisis in Uttar Pradesh He highlighted that people have lost their identity cards and essential documents. "People's identity cards, ration cards, land and property documents, bank passbooks, educational certificates, medical prescriptions, and other essential documents have either been destroyed by water or washed away. People's vehicles have been submerged," Akhilesh added. The Samajwadi Party MP alleged that the BJP is not listening to the plight of the people whose livelihood depends on the river. He wrote, "For communities living "by the river, with the help of boats," there is a severe crisis of livelihood, but no one from the BJP government or its allied parties is there to listen or understand their plight. Children's education is being disrupted. The last rites of those who have passed away cannot be performed."

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav alleges conspiracy behind govt school mergers, targets BJP He accused BJP leaders of being absent amid the crisis in the state and demanded accountability over the problems mentioned by him. He said, "In these circumstances, the public is extremely angry because the administration is absent, and the government is busy taking photos in a race for self-promotion. In such a situation, our major demand from the BJP government is that it publishes detailed responses regarding the above points. How long will the public be forced to live in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty? Amid claims of development and smart cities, the images of destruction are heart-wrenching. There will be peace only when the BJP is gone! The flood-affected say today, we don't want the BJP!"

Uttar Pradesh is grappling with floods amid heavy rainfall in the state. ALSO READ: SP to contest 2027 UP elections as part of INDIA bloc, says Akhilesh Yadav Earlier today, in view of the prevailing inclement weather and consistent rainfall in several districts, District Magistrate Visakh G. Iyer announced that all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 will remain shut today in Lucknow. In Ayodhya's Jalwanpura locality, residents were seen wading through knee-deep floodwaters after the Saryu river overflowed due to persistent downpours, while several areas in Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh were flooded following incessant heavy rainfall and a rise in the water level of the River Ganga.