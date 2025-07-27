Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over power crisis in Uttar Pradesh

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over power crisis in Uttar Pradesh

He claimed that "there is no electricity in the state, only electricity bills are coming, and these exorbitant bills are eating into the pockets of the people."

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Yadav added that the people of the entire state are troubled by undeclared power cuts. The government is not able to provide electricity to the farmers, even for irrigation. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Accusing the BJP government of "ruining the power system of the state," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the "transformer of the power department has blown up in Uttar Pradesh."  He claimed that "there is no electricity in the state, only electricity bills are coming, and these exorbitant bills are eating into the pockets of the people."  In a statement, Yadav said, "The BJP government has ruined the power system of the state. The transformer of the power department has blown up in Uttar Pradesh, the wires between the ministers and officers have broken, and the pillars of trust in the government have been uprooted among the distressed public."  "The meter of public anger is increasing rapidly. The wheel of production is jammed, communication is disrupted, and in the name of distribution, the distribution of the earnings of corruption is going on," Yadav alleged.

 

He said that the work that his party had done earlier to improve the power system, the BJP government has "ruined it all in nine years."  Yadav added that the people of the entire state are troubled by undeclared power cuts. The government is not able to provide electricity to the farmers, even for irrigation.

He said that there is a huge power crisis in the big cities and district headquarters as well.

"There are power cuts for hours in various areas of the state capital, Lucknow. The common people, businessmen, students, and everyone are troubled by the power cuts. The government does not come to its senses until people reach the sub-centres and stage protests. When the people of the (state) capital Lucknow are forced to stage protests for electricity, one can only imagine how bad the situation will be in other districts and rural areas of the state," he said.

The SP chief claimed that the "BJP government did not increase the production of even a single unit of electricity during its entire tenure."  "Whatever electricity is available in Uttar Pradesh today, it is being produced from the power plants built during the Samajwadi government," Yadav said.

He alleged, "There is a huge corruption in every department. In the name of electricity checking in the state, extortion is done from the farmers, businessmen, and the general public. The BJP government is facing all-around opposition regarding electricity. The power minister has been surrounded at many places. The government is being opposed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cotton, forced labour goods, Uyghur

Centre refutes Congress's allegations on organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Don't know the actual reason behind Dhankhar's resignation: Kharge

(Screengrab from X: @narendramodi): PM Narendra Modi addresses address at the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu

Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Congress, Congress flag

Congress stages protest demanding SIR not be conducted in West Bengal

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

BJP urges K'taka govt to act against firms selling fake seeds, fertilisers

Topics : Akhilesh Yadav BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon