Home / Politics / Indian forces would have captured PoK if they had more time: Akhilesh Yadav

Indian forces would have captured PoK if they had more time: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav said that while the government talks about Pakistan to garner votes, China is the real threat

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday congratulated the Indian forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday congratulated the Indian forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor and said they would have even captured Pakistan Occupied Kashmir if they had more time.

Talking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Yadav said that while the government talks about Pakistan to garner votes, China is the real threat.

"We congratulate the forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor and the kind of situations they face. If they had more opportunity, perhaps they would have even taken Pakistan Occuped Kashmir," Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party chief questioned why the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack were still at large. "Where did the terrorists disappear?" he asked.

 

Stating that China is a bigger threat than Pakistan, he urged the Union government to bring a policy to ban import of goods from China.

"The government should decide to put a ban on imports from China for 10 years. They should make a plan to adopt Swadeshi," he said, adding, "They talk about Pakistan because they want votes, but the real danger is from China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

