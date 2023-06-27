Home / Politics / BJP at Centre for 6 more months, Lok Sabha polls in Feb-Mar 2024: Mamata

BJP at Centre for 6 more months, Lok Sabha polls in Feb-Mar 2024: Mamata

Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri district for the panchayat elections, Banerjee said the BSF must work impartially as the BJP may not be in power tomorrow

Press Trust of India Jalpaiguri
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre will last for six more months as the Lok Sabha polls will be held in February-March next year.

Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri district for the panchayat elections, Banerjee said the BSF must work impartially as the BJP "may not be in power tomorrow".

"The next Lok Sabha polls will be held in FebruaryMarch next year. The tenure of the BJP government is just six months. Sensing defeat, the BJP is not trying to lobby various groups and communities," she claimed.

The last Lok Sabha elections were held in April-May 2019, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking oath for the second consecutive term on May 30, 2019.

From the rally, Banerjee also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs and jobs for the kin of those killed allegedly in firing by the BSF at the border areas.

"I am not accusing all BSF officials, they guard our borders. But BSF must act impartially as BJP may not be in power tomorrow, but they have to keep doing their job," she said.

On Monday, she had accused the BSF of intimidating voters in the bordering areas on behalf of the BJP, prompting a strong response from the border-guarding force, which dubbed the allegation as "far from the truth".

West Bengal's rural areas will be voting in the panchayat elections on July 8.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeBJPLok SabhaBSF

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

