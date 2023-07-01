Home / Politics / CPI(M) has become a Muslim party: Kerala BJP chief hits out at CM Vijayan

CPI(M) has become a Muslim party: Kerala BJP chief hits out at CM Vijayan

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is on the electoral agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Amid the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) row, BJP Kerala president K Surendran on Friday slammed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for his stand on UCC.

Surendran claimed that CPI(M) has become a Muslim party as it opposed UCC.

"CPI(M) has become a Muslim party. The latest example of this is Pinarayi Vijayan's stand against the uniform civil code," he said.

He further alleged that the goal of the Chief Minister of Kerala is to polarise Muslims.

"Pinarayi Vijayan's goal is the polarisation of Muslims. No Muslim parent will accept a triple talaq. Likewise, no Muslim parent will accept discrimination against girls in property rights," said Kerala BJP state president.

K Surendran further said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports the uniform civil code for social equality."

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is on the "electoral agenda" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Triggering debates around the Uniform Civil Code is an electoral ploy by the Sangh Parivar to press their majoritarian agenda for deepening the communal divide. Let's oppose any attempts to undermine India's pluralism and support reforms through democratic discussions within communities," Kerala's CM tweeted.

Earlier on June 27, batting for the UCC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. He asked how different rules could apply to different family members.

"Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," PM Modi said.

Topics :Uniform Civil CodePinarayi VijayanKeralaBJPMuslims

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

