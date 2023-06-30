Home / India News / Dismiss Manipur govt to end violence, says Cong; submits memorandum to Guv

Dismiss Manipur govt to end violence, says Cong; submits memorandum to Guv

The Congress delegation that submitted a memorandum to this effect to Bais was led by the party's state unit working president Naseem Khan

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The tradition of Manipur has been to embrace all ethnic groups, religions, the memorandum said, adding it takes tremendous courage to foster brotherhood and just one mistake to fan feelings of hatred and violence

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
The Maharashtra Congress on Friday met Governor Ramesh Bais and requested him to convey to the President the party's demand that the Manipur government be dismissed in order to end violence there.

The Congress delegation that submitted a memorandum to this effect to Bais was led by the party's state unit working president Naseem Khan, who was accompanied by representatives from minority groups, Christian organisations and tribal leaders.

"Manipur has witnessed great human tragedy for more than two months. The unprecedented violence between the ethnic groups has devastated lives of the people, uprooted their homes and forced them to flee," the memorandum said.

The tradition of Manipur has been to embrace all ethnic groups, religions, the memorandum said, adding it takes tremendous courage to foster brotherhood and just one mistake to fan feelings of hatred and violence.

It said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not speaking on the issue and the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah had failed to bring peace in the northeastern state.

"It is our humble request to convey our feelings to the President of India to dismiss the Manipur government and declare President's Rule for immediate stop to the violence and hatred," it said.

Manipur continues to burn displacing over 12,000 people and the Centre fails to provide any help despite several pleas, the memorandum claimed.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state since May 3.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Incidentally, Manipur Chief Minister Biren N Singh on Friday clarified he was not resigning from the post, putting an end to a day-long rumour on the issue.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

