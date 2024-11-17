Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / CPI (M) leader Brinda hits BJP, says turned Jharkhand into 'lootkhand'

CPI (M) leader Brinda hits BJP, says turned Jharkhand into 'lootkhand'

Brinda Karat
Karat alleged that infiltration was a failure on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pakur (Jharkhand)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 3:46 PM IST
Senior CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat on Sunday accused the BJP of raising the infiltration issue in the election campaign only for publicity and political gains.

She also alleged that the BJP has converted Jharkhand into 'lootkhand' (place of loot).

"The word 'ghuspathiya' (infiltrator) is itself an insult. If they are entering Jharkhand illegally, the Centre should identify them as per the law and deport them after speaking with the Bangladesh government.

"But, instead, they are raising the issue only for publicity. When the Jharkhand High Court sought a reply on a petition in this regard, the central government said they don't have any data but have suspicion. It means they are spreading poison here on the basis of doubt only," she told reporters in Pakur.

Karat alleged that infiltration was a failure on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"BJP had ruled the state for a maximum period and they converted Jharkhand into 'lootkhand' (place of loot)," she alleged.

On Rahul Gandhi's 'memory loss' jibe against PM Modi, she said, "Our party does not believe in personal attacks. Our politics is not like that. The BJP does it."  "There are many scopes to attack PM Modi on BJP's intention, policy and ideology. Their intention is to promote RSS, policy is to increase Adani-Ambani's loot, and ideology is in front of everyone. We talk about policies, not persons," he added.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi had attacked PM Modi and said he was suffering from memory loss like a former US president.

Topics :CPI MBrinda KaratBJPJharkhand Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

