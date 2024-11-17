Kharge slams BJP govt over violence in Manipur, calls it unsafe and divided

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the BJP-led NDA governments for "simmering violence" in Manipur, saying that "neither Manipur is united nor it is safe under BJP's double engine governments."

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kharge accused the BJP of "divisive politics", saying "BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn, for it serves its hateful divisive politics."

Taking it to a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, "@narendramodi ji, Under your double engine governments, "Na Manipur ek hai, na Manipur Safe hai" Since May 2023, it is undergoing unimaginable pain, division and simmering violence, which has destroyed the future of its people. We are saying it with utmost responsibility that it looks that the BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn, for it serves its hateful divisive politics."

Attacking further, Kharge said that both governments have "failed in the beautiful border state" and people of the Manipur will "never forgive or forget" them for their situation.

The tweet added, "At least 17 people have lost their lives since November 7. New districts are being added to the list of strife-torn regions and the fire is spilling over to bordering NE states. You have failed Manipur -- a beautiful border state. Even if you visit Manipur in future, people of the state will never forgive or forget that you left them to fend for themselves, and never set foot in their state to heal their miseries and find a solution."

Meanwhile, Manipur police officials have arrested 23 individuals who were part of the mob involved in the alleged "ransacking and arson of the houses," said Manipur Police on Sunday.

More From This Section

These individuals were arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts of the state. Additionally, the police officials have recovered one .32 pistol, seven rounds of SBBL, and eight mobile phones from their possession, the police said.

Amid the escalation in the state, a total curfew has been imposed in Imphal until further orders. Following this, the government immediately suspended Internet and mobile data services for two days.

Following this incident, heavy security forces including the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal.

In a post on X, Manipur Police wrote, "On 16.11.2024, irate mobs have targeted various houses and properties of public representatives including Ministers and MLAs of the State in Imphal. Police have resorted to firing tear gas shells etc. to disperse the mob. Security forces including Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Imphal to strengthen the security in the town area. Flag marches have been conducted. 08 (eight) persons have been injured in the process of mob dispersal.