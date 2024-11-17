Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday said his party supported the resolution in the assembly in favour of "statehood" with guarantees for land, jobs and natural resources.

The Congress leader asserted that after the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, the only viable demand left is for "statehood".

He strongly backed the recent statement of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Article 370, aimed at countering the BJP's attacks on the grand old party during campaigning.

Kharge's remarks reflects the stance of the JKPCC but is rooted in the resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 6, 2019, he said.

"As far as the Congress is concerned, we made our position clear. After the Supreme Court's verdict on abrogation, the only viable demand left is for statehood. This is because the Supreme Court clearly stated that whatever happened was constitutional as far as Parliament is concerned," Karra told PTI in an interview here.

"Hence, we said we support the resolution only to the extent of statehood (with guarantees). There was no mention of statehood or Article 370 in the resolution passed by the government in the assembly," he said.

Karra was replying to questions about Article 370, Kharge's recent remarks, governance and the Congress' relationship with the National Conference.

"Our stance has been that statehood must come with special guarantees guarantees for land, jobs, natural resources and cultural preservation. However, the way the BJP started its rhetoric, Kharge ji clarified and countered it effectively," he said.

Karra criticized the BJP leadership for repeatedly raising the issue of Article 370 during poll campaigning to target the Congress.

"Kharge ji raised a question to the BJP. On one hand, they (BJP) claim that this chapter is closed and settled. If it is indeed closed and decided, then why do they keep bringing it up repeatedly? That was the main point of his statement it exposes the contradiction in their stance," he said.

"If the BJP leaders say it is settled, we also accept that after the Supreme Court's verdict, it is settled. But if it is truly settled and Parliament has also decided on the matter, why do you keep bringing it up repeatedly? For electoral benefits, you exploit the matter and raise it again and again, even though it is settled. That is what Kharge ji meant," the Congress leader added.

Regarding the difference between Article 370 and statehood, special status, Karra said, "When you read the resolution, it mentions 'special status'. These are three different things special status, Article 370 and statehood. Let me explain their interconnection. When you talk about special status, some interpret it as Article 370." "If the Supreme Court had not given its verdict, it could have meant Article 370 as a form of special status. However, the Supreme Court's verdict is clear it is not in our favour but in favour of the Government of India, which abrogated it," he added.

The Congress leader further said, "Now, you tell me, what status is left that we are still deprived of and that we should demand? According to my understanding, the only thing left is statehood. That is how they are linked." "As of today, until the Supreme Court's decision is overturned or Parliament changes it, the only status that is still missing is statehood. That is what we have been saying," he added.

Backing Kharge's statement on Article 370, Karra said, "Look at the statement given by Kharge ji. It aligns with the stand of the JKPCC, but it is also in line with the Congress resolution passed by the CWC on August 6, 2019. On the 5th, the abrogation happened and on the 6th, we passed a strongly worded resolution." "In it, we clarified that this should not have happened it was undemocratic, unconstitutional, and arbitrary. After that, whatever followed was relatively fine," he added.

Referring to the National Conference government's resolution in the assembly recently, the Congress leader said, "Recently, the National Conference presented a resolution in the assembly, but there was no discussion on it. It was passed through a voice vote. The BJP created such a commotion there, but despite that there was no discussion. Later, the Speaker took a voice vote, and the resolution was passed without any discussion." Replying to another question about the one-month tenure of the government and Congress' relationship with the National Conference, Karra said, "We are with the National Conference. We have extended our support to the National Conference from outside. We have a principled stand, which is why we are supporting the government from outside. We are not concerned about ministerial berths. Our paramount consideration is statehood." Asserting that restoring statehood is mandatory for changing anti-people laws imposed in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years, he said, "Why so? Because only after we get statehood can certain laws be reviewed, including all those imposed during the previous period here." "Our belief and the belief of the people is that while some laws may be good and can provide protection and benefits to the people here in a proper manner, there are also some laws that the people here do not consider people-friendly. Those laws can only be reviewed when we have full-fledged statehood. So, statehood is very important for us," he added.