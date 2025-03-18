CPI raises bank unions' demand of 5-day working in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha CPI member Sandosh Kumar P on Tuesday asked the finance minister to address the bank unions' genuine demands, including filling up vacant posts in public sector banks, and five-day working.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Kumar said the United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella organisation of nine unions, has called for a 48-hour bank strike on March 24-25 to press for their demands.

Stressing that bank employees, especially in public sector banks, are facing a lot of problems, he said the strike is going to affect the banking sector.

One of the major issues is shortage of staff in public sector banks, he said.

Sandosh said there are about 2.11 lakh vacancies in banks. Lack of adequate staff is adversely affecting mental health of workers as they are overburdened.

Another issue is related to five-day working for bank employees.

Also Read

"It was a demand from bank employees, and there is a consensus also. The bank authorities, the Indian Bank Association, also agreed to the same. And now the request is pending before the union finance ministry." In support of this demand, he said there is five-day working in the insurance sector and even the Reserve Bank of India.

"The finance minister should take a serious look into this matter and address the genuine concerns," he said.

In her Zero Hour mention, Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress) expressed concern over poor implementation of the regional connectivity Udan.

She highlighted the problems faced by people due to high air fares.