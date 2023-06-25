Home / Politics / Dark days of Emergency unforgettable period in India's history: PM Modi

Dark days of Emergency unforgettable period in India's history: PM Modi

On the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, BJP leaders on Sunday went on a tweeting spree to turn the table on the Congress which has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of suppressing dissent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Jun 25 2023
On the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, BJP leaders on Sunday went on a tweeting spree to turn the table on the Congress which has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of suppressing dissent, stifling democracy, and curbing freedom of speech in the country.

On June 25, 1975, the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government imposed Emergency, which lasted for the next 21 months, during which fundamental rights of the people were provisionally suspended and curbs were put on the press.

"I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The dark days of Emergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the imposition of Emergency was a "selfish" power struggle and continues to remain a symbol of Congress' "dictatorial mentality."

"On this day in 1975, a family imposed an Emergency in the country, taking away the rights of the people and killing democracy, fearing losing power from their hands," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Imposition of Emergency for selfish power struggle is a symbol of Congress' dictatorial mentality and an indelible taint on the party," he said.

Shah said that lakhs of people struggled to revive democracy facing many tortures. "I heartily salute all those patriots."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the days of Emergency were a "defining political experience" of his generation and "a lifelong lesson."

"On the anniversary of the declaration of Emergency, recall those dark days and how the nation overcame this challenge," Jaishankar tweeted, adding, "It was the defining political experience of my generation and a lifelong lesson to strengthen our democratic fabric."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted newspaper clippings to remind her followers about the press' struggle against curbs on it and the freedom of speech during the Emergency.

"Media protested curbing the freedom of speech and Press freedom under the Emergency. Power hungry Congress muzzled the media, jailed the entire opposition and amended the constitution unilaterally," she said in her tweet.

The Congress serves the dynasty and not the people of India, Sitharaman said.

BJP chief J P Nadda in a tweet in Hindi said the Congress' "ruthlessness left behind even the tyranny of hundreds of years of foreign rule."

"I bow down to all the patriots who fought for the establishment of democracy in such difficult times enduring immense tortures," he added. PTI PK.

