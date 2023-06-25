Home / Politics / Time has come to take pledge to change corrupt govt in Odisha: Pradhan

Time has come to take pledge to change corrupt govt in Odisha: Pradhan

He alleged that in Garib Kalyan Yojana 3.5 crore people get free rice but on the contrary corruption is at its peak in Odisha

ANI
Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has said that time had come to take a pledge to change the 23-year-old inefficient, inactive, insensitive and corrupt government in Odisha.

On his visit to Angul to attend the Garib Kalyan Samabesh, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that from mineral revenue Odisha used to get Rs 5000 crore earlier and now it has increased to 50,000 crore.

He alleged that in Garib Kalyan Yojana 3.5 crore people get free rice but on the contrary corruption is at its peak in Odisha.

"In the last six months over 100 crores have been seized from lower-level government employees. This shows that governance in Odisha is going to collapse and the money coming from Delhi for the poor is being misused. We wish to set up a resolution that in 2024 the government is formed here under PM Modi's leadership," he said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan further said, "When PM Modi took charge in 2014, the Odisha govt used to get Rs 69,000 crore for a period of 5 years from Centre, which has now become Rs 2.22 lakh crores. Over 3 crore people in the state are getting free 5kg of rice every month. Besides all this corruption is at its peak in Odisha. In the last six months, more than Rs 100 crores cash has been seized from junior-level corrupt govt employees.

Also Read

Centre open to views on new education policy, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Chaman Lal, KRBL: Firm demand to keep rice shares steaming, say analysts

Why is growing rice becoming a challenge with each passing year

Dharmendra Pradhan expresses concern over Odisha's law and order situation

All of us should embrace NEP in letter and spirit: Dharmendra Pradhan

'Not Gathbandhan but Katbandhan' says Shehzad Poonawalla on Oppn meet

Telangana CM on 2-day Maharashtra tour from June 26, to visit temple towns

Manipur is burning: AAP hits back at Rajnath as he takes on Mann govt

Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today to highlight achievements

Oppn meet attendees disagree with AAP's charge against Cong on ordinance

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanOdisha

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story