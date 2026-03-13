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Datanomics: The age divide in politics as Nepal readies youngest PM

Balendra Shah's rise at 35 highlights a growing generational shift in politics even as South Asia and India remain dominated by older leaders

youth in politics South Asia, Balendra Shah Nepal Prime Minister age, young world leaders under 40, age of MPs India Lok Sabha average age, generational shift politics South Asia, Gen Z protests Nepal politics, Paul Biya longest serving leader, youth
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Balendra Shah
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 12:03 AM IST
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Balendra Shah is set to become Nepal's Prime Minister at 35. He will be the youngest head of government in South Asia and among the youngest in the world.
 
His rise — propelled by Gen Z protests that ousted four-time Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli — signals a generational shift in South Asia, which is otherwise dominated by senior leaders. 
 
Seniors lead South Asia
 
In South Asia, only two leaders are below 40 — Nepal's Balendra Shah and Afghanistan's Ahmad Massoud. 

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Youth or experience?
 
At 93, Paul Biya has ruled Cameroon for 50 years, the longest tenure of any current world leader.  
 
Young India, ageing Lok Sabha
 
In 1952, one in six Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha was below 35. By 2024, that figure had fallen to one in 21, with the average age hitting a high of 56, 10 years higher than it was 72 years ago. 
 

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Topics :NepalIndia Nepal tiesPolitics News

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 11:59 PM IST

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