BJP ensured peace in NE, Congress worked for 'selfish interests': PM Modi

Modi alleged Congress endangered national security by handing over the land of indigenous people to infiltrators

In this screengrab from a video posted on March 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the foundation stone laying and unveiling ceremony of various development works in Kokrajhar, Assam. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
Asserting that sounds of bombs and gunfire are a thing of the past in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP ensured long-lasting peace in the region, while the Congress signed various accords for "selfish interests".

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Kokrajhar district virtually from Guwahati after rain disrupted his travel schedule, Modi said the state was writing a new chapter of peace and development under the "double-engine" government.

Modi alleged Congress endangered national security by handing over the land of indigenous people to infiltrators.

"Punish Congress in the upcoming elections and give a clear message that there is no place for infiltrators in this country," he added.

Topics :BJPNortheast IndiaCongress

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

