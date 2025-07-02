Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Court adjourns hearing till July 14

An MP-MLA court here on Wednesday adjourned till July 14 hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, appearing on behalf of Mishra, said the court was scheduled to examine a witness on Wednesday, but the hearing had to be deferred as the witness did not appear.

The MP-MLA court had issued a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023.