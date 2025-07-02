Home / Politics / Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Court adjourns hearing till July 14

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Court adjourns hearing till July 14

The defamation complaint against Gandhi, over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018

Rahul Gandhi
The MP-MLA court had issued a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An MP-MLA court here on Wednesday adjourned till July 14 hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, appearing on behalf of Mishra, said the court was scheduled to examine a witness on Wednesday, but the hearing had to be deferred as the witness did not appear.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi's new official address: Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road

The MP-MLA court had issued a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023.

In February 2024, Gandhi surrendered before the court and was granted bail on two sureties of ₹25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement in court, claiming innocence and stating that the case was part of a political conspiracy against him.

Mishra had alleged that the Congress leader had made objectionable remarks against Shah during the Karnataka Assembly poll campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP MPs protest parliament panel calling Medha Patkar, meeting cut short

Kejriwal to launch 'Gujarat Jodo' campaign during three-day state visit

Surjewala rules out leadership reshuffle amid Karnataka Congress buzz

Shiv Sena (UBT) to mark July 5 as 'Marathi Vijay Diwas', hold a rally: Raut

'Fadnavis' govt cancelled the decision': Athawale on Maha language policy

Topics :Rahul GandhiAmit ShahBJPCongress

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story