Kejriwal to launch 'Gujarat Jodo' campaign during three-day state visit

The campaign marks a renewed push by AAP to establish a deeper grassroots presence in Gujarat, where the BJP has maintained a dominant political hold for over two decades

Kejriwal also lauded his party's performance in the recent bypolls held in Gujarat and Punjab (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday embarked on a three-day visit to Gujarat following the party's bypoll victory in the Visavadar Assembly constituency, amid efforts by AAP to expand its organisational footprint in the western state.

According to a statement from AAP, Kejriwal will be in Ahmedabad from July 1 to 3 to attend organisational meetings and galvanise support for the party's newly launched 'Gujarat Jodo' membership campaign, which begins in Ahmedabad on July 2 and will be expanded statewide.

I am going to Gujarat today to meet the workers after the victory in Visavadar, Kejriwal posted on X before leaving for Ahmedabad.

The campaign marks a renewed push by the party to establish a deeper grassroots presence in Gujarat, where the BJP has maintained a dominant political hold for over two decades.

Kejriwal also lauded his party's performance in the recent bypolls held in Gujarat and Punjab, where it retained one seat each.

There will be a bigger storm of AAP in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. In Gujarat, the people have decided to reject both the BJP and the Congress, he said.

The Visavadar seat in Gujarat's Junagadh district was won by AAP's former state president Gopal Italia, who defeated BJP candidate Kirit Patel by a margin of 17,554 votes.

Italia secured 75,942 votes, while Patel garnered 58,388, according to Election Commission data.

The AAP leadership described the bypoll results as a sign of Kejriwal's "powerful comeback" to national politics following the party's recent defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

