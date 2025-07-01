Kejriwal to launch 'Gujarat Jodo' campaign during three-day state visit

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday embarked on a three-day visit to Gujarat following the party's bypoll victory in the Visavadar Assembly constituency, amid efforts by AAP to expand its organisational footprint in the western state.

According to a statement from AAP, Kejriwal will be in Ahmedabad from July 1 to 3 to attend organisational meetings and galvanise support for the party's newly launched 'Gujarat Jodo' membership campaign, which begins in Ahmedabad on July 2 and will be expanded statewide.

I am going to Gujarat today to meet the workers after the victory in Visavadar, Kejriwal posted on X before leaving for Ahmedabad.

The campaign marks a renewed push by the party to establish a deeper grassroots presence in Gujarat, where the BJP has maintained a dominant political hold for over two decades. ALSO READ: Kejriwal warns BJP govt in Delhi may fall if slum demolitions continue Kejriwal also lauded his party's performance in the recent bypolls held in Gujarat and Punjab, where it retained one seat each. There will be a bigger storm of AAP in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. In Gujarat, the people have decided to reject both the BJP and the Congress, he said. The Visavadar seat in Gujarat's Junagadh district was won by AAP's former state president Gopal Italia, who defeated BJP candidate Kirit Patel by a margin of 17,554 votes.