Surjewala rules out leadership reshuffle amid Karnataka Congress buzz

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday dismissed speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, stating that the party is not considering any such move. His comments came amid murmurs of dissent within the state unit of the Congress party.
“Some of you asked me, are you taking an opinion on the leadership change? The answer I had given yesterday and I am answering again today — the answer is clearly ‘no’, in one word,” he said at a press conference, reported news agency PTI.
Surjewala said he had been meeting with MLAs and MPs to assess the work being done in their constituencies and to review the implementation of the party’s five guarantees promised in its election manifesto.
Visits amid murmurs of dissatisfaction
Surjewala's visit took on added political weight after some Congress MLAs reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s functioning. He met with MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and candidates from both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Surjewala said, “We are meeting the MLAs and MPs. We are trying to understand what work they have done in their constituencies. It’s important to review their performance.”
He also pushed back against claims that no development work was happening in some segments, saying the state government had sufficient funds to ensure development.
Surjewala's message was reinforced by state minister HK Patil, who told news agency ANI that the visit had nothing to do with a possible leadership change. Priyank Kharge also weighed in, stating, “When the high command has clearly stated there is nothing of that sort in the decision-making process, then it doesn’t matter who says what.”
Kharge clarified that all leadership roles are “well defined”, with Siddaramaiah as chief minister and DK Shivakumar as state Congress president and Deputy CM.
His remarks followed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s assertion that any decision regarding a change in a state’s chief minister rests solely with the "party high command".
