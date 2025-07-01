Home / Politics / Surjewala rules out leadership reshuffle amid Karnataka Congress buzz

Surjewala rules out leadership reshuffle amid Karnataka Congress buzz

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala's visit to Karnataka gained significance after several MLAs recently expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's functioning

Randeep Surjewala
Bengaluru: AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference at the party office, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday dismissed speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, stating that the party is not considering any such move. His comments came amid murmurs of dissent within the state unit of the Congress party.
 
“Some of you asked me, are you taking an opinion on the leadership change? The answer I had given yesterday and I am answering again today — the answer is clearly ‘no’, in one word,” he said at a press conference, reported news agency PTI.
 
Surjewala said he had been meeting with MLAs and MPs to assess the work being done in their constituencies and to review the implementation of the party’s five guarantees promised in its election manifesto.
 

Visits amid murmurs of dissatisfaction

 
Surjewala's visit took on added political weight after some Congress MLAs reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s functioning. He met with MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and candidates from both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
 
Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Surjewala said, “We are meeting the MLAs and MPs. We are trying to understand what work they have done in their constituencies. It’s important to review their performance.”
 
He also pushed back against claims that no development work was happening in some segments, saying the state government had sufficient funds to ensure development. 
 

Party leadership echoes unity

 
Surjewala's message was reinforced by state minister HK Patil, who told news agency ANI that the visit had nothing to do with a possible leadership change. Priyank Kharge also weighed in, stating, “When the high command has clearly stated there is nothing of that sort in the decision-making process, then it doesn’t matter who says what.”
 
Kharge clarified that all leadership roles are “well defined”, with Siddaramaiah as chief minister and DK Shivakumar as state Congress president and Deputy CM.
 
His remarks followed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s assertion that any decision regarding a change in a state’s chief minister rests solely with the "party high command".
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shiv Sena (UBT) to mark July 5 as 'Marathi Vijay Diwas', hold a rally: Raut

'Fadnavis' govt cancelled the decision': Athawale on Maha language policy

'Decision up to party high command': Kharge on Karnataka CM change

Will fight tooth and nail if any word is touched in Constitution: Kharge

Electoral roll a dynamic list, only eligible citizens can be listed: EC

Topics :D K ShivakumarRandeep SurjewalaCongressmallikarjun khargePriyank KhargeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story