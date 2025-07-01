Surjewala rules out leadership reshuffle amid Karnataka Congress buzz

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday dismissed speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, stating that the party is not considering any such move. His comments came amid murmurs of dissent within the state unit of the Congress party.

“Some of you asked me, are you taking an opinion on the leadership change? The answer I had given yesterday and I am answering again today — the answer is clearly ‘no’, in one word,” he said at a press conference, reported news agency PTI.

Surjewala said he had been meeting with MLAs and MPs to assess the work being done in their constituencies and to review the implementation of the party’s five guarantees promised in its election manifesto.

Visits amid murmurs of dissatisfaction Surjewala's visit took on added political weight after some Congress MLAs reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s functioning. He met with MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and candidates from both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar , Surjewala said, “We are meeting the MLAs and MPs. We are trying to understand what work they have done in their constituencies. It’s important to review their performance.” ALSO READ: 'Decision up to party high command': Kharge on Karnataka CM change He also pushed back against claims that no development work was happening in some segments, saying the state government had sufficient funds to ensure development.