Home / Politics / Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: UP court schedules hearing on April 2

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: UP court schedules hearing on April 2

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra for his alleged objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A special court here on Friday postponed the hearing on a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to April 2 due a strike by lawyers.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra for his alleged objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The plaintiff's advocate, Santosh Pandey, said the hearing in the case was scheduled for Friday, but it was deferred to April 2 as lawyers abstained from court proceedings due to a strike over their various demands.

The case was filed in August 2018. Last December, the court issued a warrant against Gandhi.

Subsequently, Gandhi halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20 last and reached the court and was granted bail.
 

Also Read

SP chief Akhilesh joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: No startups in the country, claims Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

Congress stands for rights of tribals over natural resources: Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh

Public will teach lesson to BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav on Kejriwal's arrest

BJP will pay the price for misuse of power: Pawar on Kejriwal's arrest

INDIA bloc to raise objection against 'targeting' of Oppn leaders with EC

Kejriwal's continuation as CM insult to people, corrupt belong in jail: BJP

Kejriwal's arrest latest in liquor policy 'scam': Who else is behind bars?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiAmit ShahCongressDefamation caseBJP

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story