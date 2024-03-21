Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress announces new list of candidates

Prof M V Rajeev Gowda, the Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, will take on BJP's incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya in Bangalore South

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

In Gulbarga (Kalaburagi), Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani will be in the fray. Kharge had won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections but lost in 2019. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) which met in New Delhi on Thursday finalised the candidature of senior leader Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat, sources said.

During the meeting, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit conveyed to the panel that people of Amethi and Raebareli want a Gandhi family member to contest from there.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The CEC, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met here to finalise Lok Sabha poll candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.



Sources said that the candidature of Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh, Arun Yadav from Guna and Kantilal Bhuria from Ratlam was finalised during the meeting for Madhya Pradesh which was attended by state chief Jitu Patwari and AICC general secretary in-charge of state Jitendra Singh.

Also, for the first time that the panel took up discussions on the candidates for the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about Amethi and Raebareli seats, Congress' UP chief Ajay Rai said after the meeting, “We have given our proposal that a Gandhi family member should contest from Amethi and Raebareli as it is the demand of the people there. Now, it is up to the party leadership to decide on it." 

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Will housing market create another peak in 2024?

There is speculation that Rahul Gandhi may also contest from Amethi, besides his declared seat of Wayanad in Kerala, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli, a seat which was previously held by Sonia Gandhi. 

Both the seats in UP are considered bastions of the Gandhi family and the local units of the Congress have demanded that the two scions of the Gandhi family should contest from there.

While Digvijaya Singh is set to contest from Rajgarh, Yadav would take on Union minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Also Read

Yusuf Pathan to contest LS polls: Top 15 cricketers who contested elections

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

Election Commission publishes electoral bond data with matching numbers

BJP releases third list for LS polls, fields Tamilisai from south Chennai

How Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest may dent AAP's prospects in Lok Sabha polls

Electoral bonds: Future Gaming donates Rs 540 cr to TMC, Rs 509 cr to DMK

Congress to finalise Himachal LS list soon, options open for rebels: Kimta


ALSO READ: Congress to finalise Himachal LS list soon, options open for rebels: Kimta

Asked about the finalisation of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Patwari said, “We had stated that we will give more than 50 per cent tickets to youth. We have kept that in mind and the decisions have been taken unanimously. It will be declared tonight or tomorrow.” 

“All big leaders with chances of winning are contesting," he said when asked about the candidature of Digvijaya Singh, who had contested from Bhopal in 2019 and lost to Pragya Singh Thakur.

UP Congress chief Rai, MP Congress chief Patwari and J&K unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani were present in the meetings held for their respective states. 

Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Congress Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon