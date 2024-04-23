Delhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in jail after high blood sugar, says AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was given insulin in Tihar jail in the city, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday on social media after a days-long controversy about the politician’s health.

Kejriwal earlier wrote a letter to the jail superintendent expressing dismay over the administration's remarks regarding his insulin requirement.

Kejriwal accused the Tihar administration of making false statements about his daily need for insulin. He cited glucose metre readings indicating high blood sugar levels and emphasised his repeated requests for insulin.

"I have read the statement of Tihar administration in the newspaper. I felt sad after reading the statement. Both the statements of Tihar are false. I am asking for insulin daily. I showed the glucose metre readings and said that the sugar is going very high three times a day. Sugar goes between 250 to 320," he said.

He disputed a statement attributed to doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi that there were no concerns about the politician’s health. Kejriwal said those doctors did not have access to his medical data comprehensively.

Kejriwal, convenor of AAP, said he has been demanding insulin every day. "I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?” he asked.

The AAP leader criticised what he perceived as the Tihar administration's submission to political pressure and hoped for adherence to legal standards. Tihar officials, however, contended that senior AIIMS specialists had consulted Kejriwal via video call on April 20, reassuring him of his condition's “non-severity” and advising continuation of prescribed medications.

On Monday, a Delhi court rejected Kejriwal’s plea seeking directions to Tihar authorities for consultation with the doctor for 15 minutes daily through video conference.

AAP leader Atishi accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested Kejriwal on March 21, and Tihar authorities of a conspiracy to prevent Kejriwal from receiving insulin in jail.

Atishi claimed opposition to Kejriwal's request for a video conference with his doctor and insulin initiation, with authorities suggesting he did not require insulin based on purported discussions with AIIMS doctors.

"Kejriwal had filed his application in Rouse Avenue Court that he wants to consult his doctor through video conferencing and start insulin. ED and Tihar administration have opposed this application. They have said that Arvind Kejriwal does not need insulin. They said in the court that they have talked to the AIIMS doctors about what Kejriwal needs," she said.