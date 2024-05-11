Home / Politics / Delhi CM Kejriwal, his wife Sunita offer prayers at Delhi's Hanuman temple

Delhi CM Kejriwal, his wife Sunita offer prayers at Delhi's Hanuman temple

Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leaders including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

arvind kejriwal at hanuman temple
Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple in Delhi's CP on Saturday. (Photo: X/@AAP)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place.

A day after getting released from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal reached the historic temple to pay his obeisance.

Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leaders including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

On Friday, the chief minister thanked Lord Hanuman as he stepped out of Tihar Jail on interim bail and sought people's support in his "fight against dictatorship".

Kejriwal will address a press conference at AAP office at 1 pm and will hold two roadshows in south Delhi and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalBhagwant MannPunjab GovernmentDelhi governmentSupreme Court

First Published: May 11 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

