Delhi Cong to focus on door-to-door interactions ahead of 2024 LS polls

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, Delhi Congress will focus on door-to-door interactions with the masses and re-energise its grass-roots level workers in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of party workers, leaders and office-bearers called by newly-appointed AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress Deepak Babaria, who also passed two resolutions political and organisational after the meeting.

"Congress will spread Rahul Gandhi's message of love as his fight against the politics of hatred has resonated across the country. We will focus on door-to-door interaction with people and further energise the grass-roots level workers in the national capital," Babaria said while addressing the party workers.

Babaria, a Gujarat Congress leader, formally took charge as in-charge of Delhi Congress at Rajiv Bhawan here on Saturday.

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party, Babaria said despite AAP securing a 13 per cent vote share in the Gujarat Assembly elections, Kejriwal has not visited the state in the past six months.

He further alleged that AAP and BJP were "two sides of the same coin".

"Congress workers pledge to fight unitedly, with all its might, against the corrupt BJP-ruled Central Government and AAP in the 2024 Parliamentary elections," read the resolution passed after the meeting.

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

