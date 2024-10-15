Delhi govt bans crackers to combat pollution, BJP seeks justification

The Delhi government on Monday imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers across the city, effective until January 1. Reacting to the ban, the Delhi BJP questioned the rationale behind the annual restriction on firecrackers during Diwali and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of implementing it without presenting any scientific evidence, according to a party statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution. Rai in a post on X said, "In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1."



"The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites," he added.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban with a provision of strict punishment for violations.

The ban, which applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, comes ahead of the winter pollution that worsens due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds, and other seasonal factors.

According to the directive, the Delhi Police is tasked with enforcing the ban and is required to give daily action reports to the DPCC.



Rai, who made the announcement while visiting the construction site of a sports complex, said, "Today, the AQI has been reported in the 'poor' category, and as winter approaches, pollution tends to increase as temperatures drop. The government is working on a 21-point plan to address this issue, and we will intensify our efforts to raise public awareness on the matter."



He cited dust pollution, transport emissions, and biomass burning as the three main sources of pollution in the city.

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor claimed that no report has been produced by the Delhi government identifying firecrackers as a primary pollutant.

He questioned the consistency of the government's approach, pointing out that the AAP government had previously promoted the use of green crackers as a safer alternative but has since distanced itself from that initiative.

"The Delhi government is yet to present any scientific report proving that firecrackers burned on Diwali night significantly contribute to winter pollution," said Kapoor.