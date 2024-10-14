NC leader Omar Abdullah to take oath as J-K Chief Minister on October 16

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is set to take oath as the new chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16. Sharing the letter on X, sent by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Omar Abdullah said, "Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J-K." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier, the president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, clearing the way for the formation of a new government following the recently concluded Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the Order dated the 31st October 2019 in relation to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister under section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019," read the official order.

This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the former state into two Union Territories.

The 90 seats in the region were contested in a three-phase election, with the results announced on October 8. NC-Congress alliance secured 48 seats, with the NC leading the alliance to victory, as the Congress won only six seats.